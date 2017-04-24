Meeting on planned gun range, adjacent bar expected to draw crowd

A large crowd is expected to attend a Monday night village board meeting addressing a proposed gun range and adjacent bar in southwest suburban Willowbrook.So many are expected to attend the meeting, the village has moved it to a new, bigger facility. The board is expected to decide tonight whether to allow that gun range and bar."I just don't know what we're coming to as a society, to have all these guns around," said Sue Kamuda, gun range opponent.Opponents have taken out newspaper ads. They have several hundred signatures on a petition asking the city council to vote against a license for the gun range. It would be built on vacant land just off the Stevenson Expressway and Route 83, next to a couple hotels and adjacent to the police station.The sticking point for many residents is that connected to the range would be a lounge that would serve alcohol."The fact they wanna put a bar in this one is ludicrous. Guns and drinking don't mix, no matter what," said Michael Lambke, gun range opponent.The owner of the proposed facility said there would be strict rules in place to prevent anyone who has been to the bar to be near guns or the range. Willowbrook's mayor recently visited a similar business in Oklahoma."It'll help public safety, you know, it'll be great for our police as far as training goes. They've shown us a need for a high quality training facility for concealed carry applicants," said Mayor Frank Trilla over the phone.The mayor said there are thousands of Firearm Owner Identification cardholders in the area, as well as more than 11,000 concealed carry licensed gun owners in the county. The owner said his range would serve as a training ground for many of those people. Opponents have their doubts."They could open any kind of commercial building they want and still generate revenue and tax base, so why bring weapons into the fact, with a bar?" Lambke asked.The owner of the proposed gun range declined to speak to ABC7 Eyewitness News on camera, but plans to be at the meeting and bring experts to address concerns. Opponents said they also plan to be at the meeting in large numbers.