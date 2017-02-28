Mom killed by carjacking suspects in front of 2 children after hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1777130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother of two killed in carjacking

Police: A local mother shot and killed in front of her husband and infant child. Shooters still on the loose.

Two small children were inside a vehicle as a mother was shot and killed during a violent crime spree in southwest Houston overnight, police said.Police are now looking for two suspects after a trail of terror involving three different crime scenes.This tragic case all started around 9pm Monday when the driver of a green Jeep Commander was carjacked at West Bellfort and Kirkwood.Police said two men sped off in the Jeep. A short time later, they got into a crash with a white Ford Explorer near a Walmart in Stafford.The man driving the Explorer took off after the Jeep, which tried to flee the scene of the accident. Sitting next to that man was his wife, who was in her 30s.Behind them sat two small children, an infant less than 6 months old and a 3-year-old, according to police.Both vehicles ended up in a parking lot near Wilcrest and the Southwest Freeway. That is where the driver of the stolen Jeep got out and opened fire on the Explorer, investigators said.Police say the woman in the passenger seat was shot in the back. Crews tried getting her help, but she died a short time later. Houston police identified the mother as 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Mills.Police say the suspects are described as black men between the ages of 16 and 20. The Jeep has a Texas license plate of CN5X057.The victim's husband and the two children inside the Explorer were not injured. Police said they were interviewing the husband and the carjacking victim in hopes of catching the woman's killers."I didn't even get to tell her goodbye or anything," Mills' husband, Edward Scott said. "I never thought in a million years I would lose her this way."We should note that all of this has police giving a warning to those involved in a hit and run crash. If you are ever hit and the other driver takes off, police say you need to call police and follow the other vehicle involved at a safe distance.