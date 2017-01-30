CHICAGO (WLS) --More demonstrations at airports around the country including O'Hare are expected Monday against President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting refugees and migrants from several Muslim majority countries.
Custom officials confirm that no one is being detained at O'Hare as of Monday morning. Over the weekend, lawyers said 18 people were detained and released at O'Hare.
Hundreds of people protested Trump's executive order over the weekend. They were joined by politicians and community leaders including Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Several dozen attorneys set up inside the terminal offering free legal advice to anyone being detained and volunteers are walking around with signs offering help.
Lawyers inside the terminal said they have not been able to counsel people who were actually being detained.
"If this person has a fear of returning to their home country, due process of the law says that they are entitled to a credible fear interview with an asylum officer," said Samantha Lloyd, an immigration lawyer.
"Everybody who was being held last night either had a green card or a visa and in a couple cases they actually were American citizens," said volunteer attorney Richard Goldwasser.
Several organizations have said they will legally challenge Trump's executive order.
"The response is sort of the thing that keeps us going, to see all of these communities, not just Muslims, as a matter of fact, a lot of non-Muslims who are just good-hearted human beings, Americans who really love this country and believe in its promise and are living it out," said Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
CAIR will announce Monday the filing of a federal lawsuit on behalf of more than 20 individuals challenging the executive order signed by President Trump.
Monday morning, President Trump defended his executive action on Twitter, saying, "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country.
CHICAGO-AREA FAMILIES FEEL EFFECTS OF BAN
Maria Ulayyet and her sister waited at O'Hare after their Syrian-born aunt, Sarah Alghnimi, was denied entry.
"I just felt hopeless, there was nothing I could do at that point," said Ulayyet.
Using a Syrian passport, Alghnimi flew to Chicago from Saudi Arabia, where she lives, and was detained at O'Hare after arriving on a tourist visa to see her 76-year-old mother, who has just undergone cancer surgery the day before.
"I didn't think that Donald Trump's presidency would affect me in a personal matter this soon, but it unfortunately it did, my whole family," said Judy Ulayyet.
Several groups, including the Muslim Community Center and the Jewish Voice for Peace, organized a rally and march in north suburban Morton Grove on Sunday.
"We have to support each other, whoever is in trouble, Muslims, Mexicans, it doesn't matter," said Sanija Skenderi, a marcher.
"I am showing that we are united, that we are one people, that we are not divided and that we welcome immigrants," said June Furlan, a marcher.
LOCAL LEADERS CONDEMN EXECUTIVE ORDER
Cardinal Blase Cupich called Trump's immigration order "a dark moment in U.S. history" on Sunday. "The world is watching as we abandon our commitments to American values," Cupich said.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called on federal government officials to produce a list of names of people detained at O'Hare and Midway and for those people to be released and given legal council.
"Today's actions have tarnished America's standing as a beacon of hope for the free world, and there has been scant credible and confirmed information available throughout the day about the impact of the president's executive order or those detained. Following the stay that was granted this evening, I am calling on the federal government to immediately produce a list of the names of anyone currently being detained at O'Hare or Midway Airports, and calling on those unjustly affected to immediately be released and allowed to access legal counsel," Emanuel said in a statement.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said Trump's ban jeopardizes the safety of U.S. troops deployed around the world because of the retaliation that may happen.
"Right now our focus is to get American citizens and American green card holders out of detention," Duckworth said.
Governor Bruce Rauner's spokesperson released a statement Sunday night, saying "the Governor has been supportive of tightening the vetting process for Syrian refugees because of ISIS attempts to infiltrate refugee flows, but he's opposed to immigration bans that target any specific religion."
PROTESTS SPREAD ACROSS U.S. CITIES
Protesters gathered in many American cities to express disdain for Trump's executive order. Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, Miami, Minneapolis, Cleveland, New York, and Boston all saw hundreds flood airports and streets to protest the ban over the weekend.
TRUMP CALLED FOR REFUGEE BAN DURING CAMPAIGN
As a candidate, Trump called for a temporary ban on all Muslim immigration to the U.S. He later shifted his focus to putting in place "extreme vetting" procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties.
On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted, "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"
The next group of refugees was due to arrive in the U.S. on Monday, but the official said they would not be allowed into the country.
Trump's order singled out Syrians for the most aggressive ban, ordering that anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war, are indefinitely blocked from coming to the U.S.
The U.S. may admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze, and the government will continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."
During the past budget year, the U.S. accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria. President Barack Obama had set the refugee limit for this budget year at 110,000.
According to Trump's executive order, he plans to cut that to 50,000. Refugee processing was suspended in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and restarted months later.
