Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder arrested in Flordia

A man charged in the murder of a woman in her northwest suburban Schaumburg was the victim's neighbor, police said Thursday. He was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday night.Officers found Tiffany Thrasher dead in her apartment in the 2600-block of Clipper Drive last Sunday, around noon. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted, police said.Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, lived in her building. Police said after killing Thrasher, Mejia-Maya fled the state. Authorities contacted the U.S. Marshal Service and he was taken into custody in Florida Wednesday night.Mejia-Maya was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion.Thrasher was supposed to sing in the choir at Living Hope Church in nearby Elk Grove on Easter Sunday. She was reported missing when she did not show.She was killed sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday, when she returned home from dinner with friends.