NEWS

New details on woman missing from Streator, baby found

Kayla Stratton.

STREATOR, Ill. (WLS) --
The LaSalle County Sheriff's Department released new details Monday about an 11-month-old boy who was reported missing from Streator and was found safe late Sunday. The boy's mother was still missing.

The baby's mother, who family identified as Kayla Stratton, was still missing Monday. Family believe her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her and her 11-month old son in Streator on Friday.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that they were investigating an incident in which a man forced a woman into his car after ramming the woman's car from behind and running her off the road at the end of East 1st Street.

The male driver of the suspect vehicle then took a woman and child from the crashed vehicle and forced her into his car. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away, the sheriff's office said.

A family member said Stratton had dyed her hair black the day she went missing.

Police say about 10 p.m. Sunday, Streator police received a phone call from the baby's grandmother, who told them a friend of Stratton's had found the baby outside her home. The friend then called the grandmother.

The Department of Children and Family Services was called to assist in the legal transfer of custody of the child to his grandparents. The child was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for a health evaluation.

The search for Kayla Stratton continues.

Streator is located about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanmissing childrenLaSalle County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman missing from Streator, her son found safe, family says
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California
Emergency landing at O'Hare caused by tire issue, fire officials say
Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited to speak at CPAC
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds gather at 'Not My President's Day' protest in Chicago
Trump names Lt. Gen. HR McMaster as national security adviser
United passenger removed from flight after making offensive comments
5 SUVs stolen from Libertyville dealership
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Assassination of Kim Jong Nam appears to be visible on CCTV footage
Far South Side woman charged with starving baby to death in 2014
Show More
Baby giggles after seeing mom clearly for first time with new glasses
Man, 68, found dead after Little Village barricade situation
Emergency landing at O'Hare caused by tire issue, fire officials say
Historic warm temps break record for 4th day in row
Police investigate death of 50-year-old woman in Libertyville
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos