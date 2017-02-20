New details on woman missing from Streator, baby found

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Department released new details Monday about an 11-month-old boy who was reported missing from Streator and was found safe late Sunday. The boy's mother was still missing.The baby's mother, who family identified as Kayla Stratton, was still missing Monday. Family believe her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her and her 11-month old son in Streator on Friday.The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that they were investigating an incident in which a man forced a woman into his car after ramming the woman's car from behind and running her off the road at the end of East 1st Street.The male driver of the suspect vehicle then took a woman and child from the crashed vehicle and forced her into his car. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away, the sheriff's office said.A family member said Stratton had dyed her hair black the day she went missing.Police say about 10 p.m. Sunday, Streator police received a phone call from the baby's grandmother, who told them a friend of Stratton's had found the baby outside her home. The friend then called the grandmother.The Department of Children and Family Services was called to assist in the legal transfer of custody of the child to his grandparents. The child was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for a health evaluation.The search for Kayla Stratton continues.Streator is located about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.