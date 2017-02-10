NEWS

No charges for cop in fatal shooting of Bettie Jones, Quintonio LeGrier

Bettie Jones, 55, and Quintonio LeGrier, 19, were fatally shot by police.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday that no charges will be filed against the Chicago police officer in the fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and Bettie Jones, 55, on Dec. 26, 2015.

The State's Attorney's Office said they "concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer [Robert] Rialmo did not act in self-defense in shooting LeGrier and Jones."

Officer Rialmo responded to a call from LeGrier's father around 4 a.m. that morning, saying his son had become violent and threatened him with an aluminum bat. After he called police, LeGrier's father called Jones, his downstairs neighbor, to ask her to open the door when officers arrived.

Police said Rialmo opened fire when LeGrier started swinging a baseball bat. Both he and Jones were shot and killed. Chicago police acknowledged Jones was shot accidentally.

An investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority into the shooting is ongoing, and the State's Attorney's Office said their review "specifically does not address issues related to tactics, whether Officer Rialmo followed police procedures, whether he should be subject to discipline, or the merits of any civil litigation."

Rialmo's attorney released a statement, saying in part, "Officer Robert Rialmo is relieved that he has been cleared by the Cook County States Attorney's Office."

Jones' five children released a statement as well, saying in part, "We are profoundly disappointed by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office's decision not to file charges against Officer Robert Rialmo for the senseless death of our mother, Bettie Jones.... While we are disappointed in the State's Attorney's decision, we are not deterred. We will not stop fighting for our mother, Bettie Jones."

The State's Attorney's Office also said State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the investigation because her former law firm represents Jones' estate. First Assistant Eric Sussman was Acting State's Attorney for the investigation, officials said.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingofficer involved shootingchicago police departmentwoman killedlawsuitWest Garfield ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bettie Jones, woman fatally shot by Chicago police, remembered
Officer who killed Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones breaks silence
Officer gave different accounts of LeGrier deadly police shooting
FBI investigating fatal police shootings of LeGrier, Jones
Family of Bettie Jones files wrongful death lawsuit
Families of victims in police shooting demand answers
2 officer-involved shootings draw new scrutiny to CPD
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police Seek Help in Ohio State Student's Death
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair
More News
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair
Show More
Trump backs Kellyanne Conway after she promoted Ivanka's brand on TV
5 teens face pot charges over gummy bears that sickened students
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Teacher creates special chairs to help students with sensory issues
Two coyotes attack dog in backyard of Riverside home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos