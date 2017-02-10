No charges for cop in fatal shooting of Bettie Jones, Quintonio LeGrier

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday that no charges will be filed against the Chicago police officer in the fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and Bettie Jones, 55, on Dec. 26, 2015.
The State's Attorney's Office said they "concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer [Robert] Rialmo did not act in self-defense in shooting LeGrier and Jones."
Officer Rialmo responded to a call from LeGrier's father around 4 a.m. that morning, saying his son had become violent and threatened him with an aluminum bat. After he called police, LeGrier's father called Jones, his downstairs neighbor, to ask her to open the door when officers arrived.
Police said Rialmo opened fire when LeGrier started swinging a baseball bat. Both he and Jones were shot and killed. Chicago police acknowledged Jones was shot accidentally.
An investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority into the shooting is ongoing, and the State's Attorney's Office said their review "specifically does not address issues related to tactics, whether Officer Rialmo followed police procedures, whether he should be subject to discipline, or the merits of any civil litigation."
Rialmo's attorney released a statement, saying in part, "Officer Robert Rialmo is relieved that he has been cleared by the Cook County States Attorney's Office."
Jones' five children released a statement as well, saying in part, "We are profoundly disappointed by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office's decision not to file charges against Officer Robert Rialmo for the senseless death of our mother, Bettie Jones.... While we are disappointed in the State's Attorney's decision, we are not deterred. We will not stop fighting for our mother, Bettie Jones."
The State's Attorney's Office also said State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the investigation because her former law firm represents Jones' estate. First Assistant Eric Sussman was Acting State's Attorney for the investigation, officials said.