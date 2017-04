No one was injured after a Frontier Airlines plane tilted up while at a gate at O'Hare Airport Saturday.The Frontier plane arrived at O'Hare shortly before 7 p.m. and came to a stop at a gate. As passengers exited, the nose of the plane tipped up.A witness said that too much weight at the back of the plane caused the plane to tilt.The Chicago Fire Department responded to the incident. No one was injured.