NEWS

Oak Park extra-alarm fire displaces 9

Firefighters battle an extra-alarm fire early Friday in Oak Park. | Network Video Productions (Sun-Times Media Wire)

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
An apartment fire in west suburban Oak Park led to a close call for firefighters early Friday morning.

While firefighters were inside three-story building in the 300-block of Washington Boulevard, one of the crews made a mayday call. The Oak Park battalion chief said the crew got disoriented, but they are OK.

The flames ripped through the six-unit apartment building around 1:15 a.m. More than 70 firefighters were called in from a dozen neighboring departments.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke in the basement and a report that people were possibly trapped on the third floor.

But it turned out everyone made it out safely before the fire department got to the scene. No one was hurt.

The fire was brought under control within two hours. Officials said the apartments were destroyed. The management company relocated all nine residents to a hotel.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the basement where the utilities are located, but the cause is still under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsapartment firebuilding fireOak Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump travel ban on hold after federal appeals court rejection
A Timeline of Trump's Immigration Executive Order and Legal Challenges
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
More News
Top Stories
Trump travel ban on hold after federal appeals court rejection
Smartphone therapy? Apps can help with mental health, doctors say
Residents concerned about plans for large Jefferson Park rental building
IPRA recommends firing officer in fatal shooting of Darius Pinex
Steakhouse staff hold fundraiser for coworker with terminal cancer
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer
Show More
Man charged with fatally stabbing rapper in River West
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
Passenger found dead after NW Side crash; driver left scene, police say
Man serving 2 life sentences was tortured into confessing, attorney says
CPD officers cleared after stopping congressman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
More Photos