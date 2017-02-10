Oak Park extra-alarm fire displaces 9

An apartment fire in west suburban Oak Park led to a close call for firefighters early Friday morning.While firefighters were inside three-story building in the 300-block of Washington Boulevard, one of the crews made a mayday call. The Oak Park battalion chief said the crew got disoriented, but they are OK.The flames ripped through the six-unit apartment building around 1:15 a.m. More than 70 firefighters were called in from a dozen neighboring departments.When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke in the basement and a report that people were possibly trapped on the third floor.But it turned out everyone made it out safely before the fire department got to the scene. No one was hurt.The fire was brought under control within two hours. Officials said the apartments were destroyed. The management company relocated all nine residents to a hotel.Fire officials believe the fire started in the basement where the utilities are located, but the cause is still under investigation.