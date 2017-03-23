MIDWAY AIRPORT

Officials: Increase in airport gun confiscation, 4 arrested at Midway

EMBED </>More News Videos

There is a surge in the number of air travelers trying to carry guns on-board commercial jetliners. Authorities said it's happened four times this month alone at Chicago Midway Airport. (WLS)

ABC 7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ross Weidner and Christine Tressel
CHICAGO (WLS) --
There is a surge in the number of air travelers trying to carry guns on-board commercial jetliners. Authorities said it's happened four times this month alone at Chicago Midway Airport.

There is a gun glut at airport security checkpoints in Chicago and across the U.S. There were record-breaking national numbers in each of the last 20 years.

As Homeland Security officials move to keep weapons off of airplanes headed to the U.S., authorities are faced with a sharply increasing number of firearms being intercepted at airport checkpoints in the U.S.

Ten days ago at Midway Airport, an 81-year old woman was arrested with a loaded 38 revolver in her carry-on bag. She was heading to Indianapolis.

On Thursday, a loaded nine millimeter pistol was found in the carry-on bag of a 41-year-old Indiana man, J. Jones, headed to Phoenix. He too was arrested according to Chicago police.

Last Monday at Midway, it was a nine millimeter Beretta with two magazine clips in the handbag of an Albuquerque-bound man.

Earlier this month a loaded Smith and Wesson was discovered in a bag on the x-ray belt. It belonged to a 59-year old man headed to Nashville.

All were arrested by Chicago police.

Those unrelated cases are Chicago examples of a surge in confiscations at U.S. airports.

In 2016 the Transportation Security Administration discovered almost 3,400 guns in carry-ons at checkpoints, which was a 28 percent hike from the year before-about nine guns seized each day.

The past five years there has been steady growth in gun seizures, most of them loaded.

It's not just guns either. TSA officers find lots of knives and swords, grenades and martial arts gear.
Federal officials said most times the passengers don't know they left these things in their carry-on bags, or at least claim they forgot.
Related Topics:
newsmidway airportMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MIDWAY AIRPORT
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
O'Hare lines moving, expressways clogged for Thanksgiving travelers
Chicago airports' busiest days were summer weekdays in last year
Why Midway control tower went silent remains a mystery
More midway airport
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
House set to vote on GOP health care bill Friday
Man gets 45 years for killing elderly grandmother for her money
Theo Epstein tops "World's Greatest Leaders" list by Fortune
Cancer in young women and teens may harm future pregnancies, study finds
More News
Top Stories
Chicago police raid wrong home
House won't vote on health care bill Thursday
Police: Man charged in toddler sex assault was deported 4 times
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
Man gets 45 years for killing elderly grandmother for her money
Student trained by police saves choking classmate
Haribo set to open first US factory near Chicago
Show More
Bill inspired by Snooki caps public university speaker fees
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Restaurant offers discount to families who put away phones
Robert Crown Center closing, instructors will visit schools instead
East Chicago families forced to move out of homes due to soil contamination
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Chicago police raid wrong home
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video