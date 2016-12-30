Peace march to include over 700 crosses to mark Chicago 2016 homicides

The numbers of shootings and deaths related to gun violence are breaking hearts across the city as police search for a way to end it.It will be a call to action -- by the families of those claimed by Chicago's gun violence.They'll remember all who've been shot and killed in 2016 by carrying white crosses during a peace march down the Mag Mile.As he has done for years, Aurora resident Greg Zanis is building the two-foot long crosses that will each bear the name of a person shot dead in Chicago this year.It's happening with the help of Pastor Manny Rivera of Restoration Church after the decision was made to move the march from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood to North Michigan Avenue.According to Chicago Police Department crime stats, there's been a shooting every day in the city from February 2015 to December 29th of this year.Among the thousands of shootings and the over 750 murdered is 17-year-old Elijah Jones, who was shot and killed December 6 in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.On Saturday, his grandmother will walk holding a cross with his name on it.