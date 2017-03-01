NEWS

PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Chicago Union State Power House, 301 W. Taylor Street (Creidt: Eric Allix Rogers)</span></div>
Seven buildings and structures in Chicago were identified by Preservation Chicago as the city's most endangered historic structures.

The organization released its 14th annual list on Wednesday and aims to highlight buildings and structures they believe are most endangered of demolition or loss.

Preservation Chicago said the purpose of the list is to "spotlight these structures, features and landscapes and encourage their reuse and possible restoration and renovation, which can positively impact and enhance our City, looking to the future."

The list includes:
1. Altgeld Gardens, 976 E. 132nd Place, Chicago
2. Chicago Union State Power House, 301 W. Taylor Street
3. Madison-Pulaski Commercial District, intersection of Madison and Pulaski

4. Cornell Store & Flats, 1230-1232 E. 75th Street
5. Jackson Park & South Shore CC Park, bounded by Lake Michigan, 56th, Stony Island, and 71st streets
6. Chicago water cribs, Lake Michigan
7. Chicago's 20th Century Public Sculptures, throughout Loop and downtown
Related Topics:
newshistoric districtvacant buildingpreservationlake michiganJackson ParkChicagoLoopAltgeld Gardens
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
A look at Trump's Cabinet picks
Uber CEO seen in heated argument over fares with driver
Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks bid after Trump's victory
Inside the White House as Trump prepped his joint session speech
More News
Top Stories
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
44 killed in Chicago in February; 94 murdered so far in 2017
3 in custody after teen shot in Round Lake Beach
Police: Man caught recording inside high school locker room
Woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day
Uber CEO seen in heated argument over fares with driver
Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks bid after Trump's victory
Show More
$51K reward offered after gravestones toppled at Jewish cemetery
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
Trump salutes widow of slain Navy SEAL from Peoria
NASA's women space pioneers to star in new Lego set
WE Day Illinois celebrates young people making a difference
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
More Photos