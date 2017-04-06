NEWS

Police arrest man who sexually assaulted, murdered woman 10 years ago

Antonio Smith.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An arrest was made in a 10-year-old murder case on Wednesday, police said.

Antonio Smith, 35, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. in the 7000-block of South Indiana after Smith was identified as the person who sexually assaulted a 46-year-old woman on January 11, 2007.

Smith struck the victim in the head, causing blunt force trauma and killing her, police said.

Police said Smith also committed two other sexual assaults in which he struck victims in the head in 2002 and 2010.

He was charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon.
