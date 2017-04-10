  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Police: At least 4 shot at elementary school in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
At least four people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino, according to police.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said preliminary information indicates four people have been shot and are being treated. The suspect may also have been shot.

The shooting was reported at North Park Elementary school in the 5300 block of North H Street.

San Bernardino County fire officials said on Twitter there were multiple gunshot victims at the campus. The school was on lockdown until further notice.
This is a breaking news story.
