Police: Lynwood man arrested in fatal Hammond shooting

A man from far south suburban Lynwood was arrested in relation to the of shooting three people, killing one and critically injuring two, in Hammond, Ind. Monday morning, police said.Lynwood police said Joseph Barner, 32, was taken into custody without incident Monday night in Lynwood. They said after a two-hour standoff, he left his mother's home with his hands in the air.Neighbors said the street was tense as police went door to door warning them."We got a knock on the door and we were told to stay away from the windows, that the guy was next door to us," said a neighbor named Natasha.Two doors down SWAT teams surrounded a home where a family member said Barner was holed up in his mother's house."His family inside barricaded, threatened to hurt them," Natasha said.Police said Barner shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 44-year-old Carmelle Erbie Cajuste, outside her home in Hammond, Ind., early Monday morning as she was heading to work.Christopher Rivera came upon the scene as he was walking his kids to school."The Coroner's Office was there. The Lake County. And then also police, about three or four police were out there," Rivera said.Family members said that when Casjuste's cousins herd what was going on. Police said Barner then shot both of them, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, in the head. They were critically injured.Relatives told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that Cajuste's mother was inside the home at the time of the shooting. She reportedly hearing her daughter arguing with who she believes is Cajuste's ex-boyfriend. By the time she made it downstairs, all three had been shot and the shooter was gone.Around 3 p.m., police found Barner's abandoned car a few blocks away from the crime scene and searched the area, door to door, looking for him."A relative did let him into the house. His family had been in contact with him, as I understand, and wanted him to surrender and stop running so the situation would not get any worse than it already was," said Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert, Lynwood Police Department.Lynwood police said after Barner surrendered, police entered the home and did find a handgun. He is currently in the custody of the Lynwood police and will be extradited to Hammond, Ind., soon.