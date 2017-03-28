NEWS

Police: Man allegedly tried to record girl in Palatine fitting room

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
Palatine police are looking for a man a girl said held his cell phone underneath her fitting room door at Target.

Police said they responded to the Target on East Dundee Road on Sunday afternoon for a report of disorderly conduct. The girl, who is a minor, told them she was in a fitting room when she saw a cell phone being held under the door. The victim said the man holding it fled when she screamed.

Police released a surveillance image they said shows the suspect and are asking for help identifying him. The white male is wearing a black baseball cap with "Bauer" in yellow lettering offset on the front, police said.

If you have any information about the man in the photo, contact Palatine police at 847-359-9000.
