Police: Man allegedly tried to record girl in Palatine fitting room

Palatine police are looking for a man a girl said held his cell phone underneath her fitting room door at Target.Police said they responded to the Target on East Dundee Road on Sunday afternoon for a report of disorderly conduct. The girl, who is a minor, told them she was in a fitting room when she saw a cell phone being held under the door. The victim said the man holding it fled when she screamed.Police released a surveillance image they said shows the suspect and are asking for help identifying him. The white male is wearing a black baseball cap with "Bauer" in yellow lettering offset on the front, police said.If you have any information about the man in the photo, contact Palatine police at 847-359-9000.