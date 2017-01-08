NEWS

Police: Man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint

Chicago police arrested a man after they say he breached a checkpoint at O'Hare Airport Sunday morning.

The incident happened in Terminal 3 at about 4:45 a.m. Police said the man attempted to board an aircraft, but was stopped by officers from entering the gate. He then attacked and struck the officers repeatedly, police said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Presence Resurrection Hospital for a mental evaluation. A Chicago police officer received injuries to the face and was transported to Resurrection Hospital for treatment.
