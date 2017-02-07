Police: Man found shot in Palatine Walmart parking lot

Police said a man was found shot in the parking lot of a Walmart in northwest suburban Palatine Tuesday night.Police said they received the reports around 7:30 p.m. to the store in the 1500-block of Rand Road. Police said they found a 19-year-old male victim who had sustained one gunshot wound. The victim was conscious and able to provide information to officers, police said, and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment.Witnesses told the police the shooter or shooters may be inside the store, but police said a search of the store indicated they were no longer at the scene.In the parking lot police checked for bullet holes in parked cars and shell casings.Witnesses said shots rang out in the parking lot, sending people running for cover. Customers were upset, saying there's gang activity in that area.A Walmart spokesperson said no one inside was injured and the store remained open to customers. Palatine police remained on the scene, piecing together the circumstances of the shooting.