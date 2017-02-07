NEWS

Police respond to shooting in Palatine Walmart parking lot

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded to reports of shots fired outside a Walmart in northwest suburban Palatine Tuesday night.

Police said they received the reports around 7:30 p.m. Multiple officers responded to the scene. It was not clear whether the shooting actually happened inside the parking lot or if the victim was just found there.

Police checked for bullet holes in parked cars and shell casings.

Witnesses said shots rang out in the parking lot, sending people running for cover. Customers were upset, saying there's gang activity in that area.

A Walmart spokesperson said no one inside was injured and the store remained open to customers. Palatine police remained on the scene, piecing together the circumstances of the shooting.

Police did not release any details about the shooting or about any victim or victims.
