Police: Woman attacked after getting off CTA bus in Grand Crossing

Police are warning people in Grand Crossing to be on the lookout for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman early Tuesday morning. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are warning people in Chicago's Grand Crossing community to watch their surroundings and be on the lookout for a man seen in a surveillance photo who they say tried to sexually assault a woman early Tuesday morning.

The picture was taken from surveillance cameras on a CTA bus.

Police said the victim got off the bus near the 2200-block of East 68th Street around midnight Tuesday and the man in the pictures followed her. Police said she reached and residential building and the man grabbed the victim from behind and tried to pull her clothes off. She was able to get away.

Police said the suspect is a black man between 20 and 25 years old, between 5 ft. 7 in. and 5 ft. 9 in. tall. The victim described him as wearing a gray jacket with an orange zipper, black pants and gym shoes.

Police are asking for the public in identifying the man, and is asking anyone who has any information to call police.
