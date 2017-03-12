  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NEWS

Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert after a woman was sexually assaulted while trying to enter a residence in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The woman was attempting to enter a residence in the 1900-block of North Orchard Street at about midnight when the male suspect approached her from behind, produced a knife and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction with the victim's property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
