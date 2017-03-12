Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park

Chicago police have issued an alert after a woman was sexually assaulted while trying to enter a residence in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday morning.The woman was attempting to enter a residence in the 1900-block of North Orchard Street at about midnight when the male suspect approached her from behind, produced a knife and sexually assaulted her, police said.The suspect then fled in an unknown direction with the victim's property.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.