Police: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by 3 men in Albany Park

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by three men in the Albany Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the 26-year-old victim was walking in the 4600-block of North Monticello Avenue at about 12:01 a.m. when the men approached her from behind, threw her to the ground and attacked her, police said.They got away with her belongings and ran away northbound toward West Lawrence Avenue, police said.Police describe the suspects as between 26 and 40 years old, 6 foot to 6 foot 3 inches, and all wearing black hooded sweatshirts. One man was wearing black jeans and had a tattoo by his right eye, possible a dagger.Police remind everyone to stay alert, walk in pairs, don't talk to strangers, be aware of your surroundings and if you witness anything suspicious, call 911.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.