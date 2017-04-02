NEWS

Police: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by 3 men in Albany Park

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by three men in the Albany Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was walking in the 4600-block of North Monticello Avenue at about 12:01 a.m. when the men approached her from behind, threw her to the ground and attacked her, police said.

They got away with her belongings and ran away northbound toward West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

Police describe the suspects as between 26 and 40 years old, 6 foot to 6 foot 3 inches, and all wearing black hooded sweatshirts. One man was wearing black jeans and had a tattoo by his right eye, possible a dagger.

Police remind everyone to stay alert, walk in pairs, don't talk to strangers, be aware of your surroundings and if you witness anything suspicious, call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultchicago crimeAlbany ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
2 dead, 1 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
3 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
13-year-old boy killed in Vernon Hills crash
More News
Top Stories
Berwyn couple found murdered in their home
14-year-old arrested in Facebook Live sexual assault of 15-year-old girl, police say
3 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
3rd vehicle struck by wild turkeys along Indiana roadways
15-year-old boy shot, critically wounded on Northwest Side
1 child dead after 7 found unconscious from carbon-monoxide at Michigan hotel pool
Police: Suspects run from stolen SUV, jump into Chicago River
Show More
Man arrested after shooting at fiancee's attempted abductor
Family raises money to find cure for toddler with childhood Alzheimer's
Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment
193 dead in Colombia after rivers overflow, toppling homes
13-year-old boy killed in Vernon Hills crash
More News
Photos
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
More Photos