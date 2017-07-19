Police: Woman shot during apparent road rage incident in McKinley Park

Chicago police said an 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest during an apparent road rage incident in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.Police said the victim was shot by a 47-year-old woman in the 3500-block of South Ashland Avenue just before 2 p.m. after a traffic-related argument turned physical.Both women were taken to Stroger hospital in stable condition. The 18-year-old is being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, and the 47-year-old is being treated for a head injury.A spokesperson with the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the 47-year-old woman is an OEMC dispatcher. No further details about the 18-year-old have been released.A police investigation is ongoing.