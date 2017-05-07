Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery

The 19-year-old son of the family who runs a Northwest Side restaurant was killed early Sunday during a robbery, police said.About 2:50 a.m., an armed man wearing a ski mask robbed the El Taconazo in the 7100-block of West Diversey in the Montclare neighborhood, according to Chicago police.The offender entered through the back of the restaurant. A 22-year-old restaurant worker was shot in the back.The shooter was last seen running from the back of the restaurant.No one was in custody Sunday night.The victim was identified as Jamie Arceo.His father said that the family is hurting and asked the public for help in identifying the shooter.Sunday afternoon, flowers and candles formed a memorial for Arceo.Customer Rolando Ramirez said the restaurant, which has been at that location for 11 years, draws many people at night because it's one of the few places open late.