Reward offered for information on missing Schaumburg woman

The search continues for a 27-year-old woman who went missing early Friday morning near Olivet Nazarene University.Sheila Khalili was expected to return home to her parent's house in Schaumburg Friday and never arrived. She was last known to be 10 minutes from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais."It's as if she was yanked off the face of the earth," said Tom Glasgow, family attorney."I went to class that morning, she went back to get the rest of her belongings. She told my parents, 'I'll be back in the morning,' and it was 1:30 p.m. and we had not talked to her," her brother Bobby said.The Khalili family hasn't seen or spoken to Sheila since."We haven't had any communication with her. She hasn't used her cell phone, her iPass, her car is missing, no bank transactions," said Farsheed Khalili, brother.According to her family attorney, said Sheila spent Thursday evening hanging out with friends in Bloomingdale before heading back toward school to see her roommate in Bourbonnais around 2 a.m. Friday."The last place her iPass went off was by the toll plaza in Bourbonnais. We do not know if she is past that," Glasgow said.Sheila was last seen wearing all black. She drives a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate Z750932.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Schaumburg Police Department at 847-882-3534.A $20,000 reward is being offered by the Khalili family and Olivet Nazarene University for information leading to Sheila's safe return.Olivet Nazarene released a statement on Sheila's disappearance, saying:"On Thursday, May 4, Olivet Nazarene University nursing student Sheila Khalili completed the required residence hall checkout procedures, turned in the key to the resident assistant, and left campus to return to the Schaumburg area for the summer break. It is the University's understanding that Sheila left in the early hours on Friday morning, May 5, to spend time with friends.On Friday, May 5, Olivet Nazarene University learned from her family that Sheila was missing.The University has continued to be in contact with her family and the local authorities, offering various means of support. Olivet Nazarene University shares in the family's concern for Sheila's safety and well-being. Our entire University continues to pray for Sheila's safe return and reunification with her family.The faculty, staff and student body enjoy Sheila's warm heart and passion for serving others through our nursing program. On Tuesday morning, May 9, hundreds of faculty, staff and students joined together for a prayer vigil for Sheila, her family and the many involved in finding Sheila."