NEWS

Rizzo donates $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital

Cubs players speak at a victory rally and Anthrony Rizzo gives the winning baseball to Tom Ricketts. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo committed $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital on Monday.

The money will create two endowments for cancer patients and their families. Rizzo has donated over $4 million to the hospital.

The two funds will be called Hope 44 Endowed Fund and Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Child Life Endowed Fund. Hope 44 will provide grants on a case-by-case basis for families facing financial hardship from a child's cancer treatment, and Child Life will provide ongoing support for two oncology Child Life specialists. Child Life specialists reduce anxiety and normalize the hospital experience.

"As a survivor of cancer myself, I know the emotional and financial strain the diagnosis of cancer can put on a family," said Rizzo. "I believe that an individual does not battle cancer alone, his or her entire family does. That's why we've designated this money to go directly to help families on the front lines."

The 18th floor waiting room of Lurie's has been named the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room.

"We firmly believe that a medical bill or other financial stressor should never take priority over caring for a sick child," says Mel Lamagna, Manager of Social Work at Lurie Children's. "The needs for supporting patients with cancer and their families continues to grow each year, and thanks to the Rizzo Foundation's contribution, we will have the resources to provide this support year after year."
Related Topics:
newsChicago CubsChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man stalks ex-wife using iPhone app, armed with 47 knives, Riverside police say
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
Penn State frat brother 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge
More details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
More News
Top Stories
Man killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks girl, 9, at zoo
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
Police: Girl, 11, revived after heroin overdose
Ukraine bans American actor Steven Seagal for 5 years
Show More
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Schaumburg police search for missing woman
Semi rollover closes southbound I-65 in NW Indiana
Woman steals Good Samaritan's car while he helps pinned driver in DWI crash
More than 40 Cook County overdose deaths linked to new opioid
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos