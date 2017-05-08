Rizzo donates $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo committed $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital on Monday.The money will create two endowments for cancer patients and their families. Rizzo has donated over $4 million to the hospital.The two funds will be called Hope 44 Endowed Fund and Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Child Life Endowed Fund. Hope 44 will provide grants on a case-by-case basis for families facing financial hardship from a child's cancer treatment, and Child Life will provide ongoing support for two oncology Child Life specialists. Child Life specialists reduce anxiety and normalize the hospital experience."As a survivor of cancer myself, I know the emotional and financial strain the diagnosis of cancer can put on a family," said Rizzo. "I believe that an individual does not battle cancer alone, his or her entire family does. That's why we've designated this money to go directly to help families on the front lines."The 18th floor waiting room of Lurie's has been named the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room."We firmly believe that a medical bill or other financial stressor should never take priority over caring for a sick child," says Mel Lamagna, Manager of Social Work at Lurie Children's. "The needs for supporting patients with cancer and their families continues to grow each year, and thanks to the Rizzo Foundation's contribution, we will have the resources to provide this support year after year."