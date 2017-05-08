Schaumburg police search for missing woman

Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who went missing early Friday morning near Olivet Nazarene University.Sheila Khalili was expected to return home to her parent's house in Schaumburg Friday and never arrived. She was last known to be 10 minutes from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.Khalili was last seen wearing all black. She drives a white 2016 Toyota Corola with Illinois license plate Z750932.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Schaumburg Police Department at 847-882-3534.