A school bus carrying 12 female high school students rolled over Tuesday evening on Interstate 294 in the southwest suburbs after the driver suffered a seizure, according to the Illinois State Police.No serious injuries were reported.The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at about 5:15 p.m. near Justice. Two lanes were closed due to the crash.The driver and two of the female passengers were transported to local area hospitals for evaluation.A coach was also on board the bus.