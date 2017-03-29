CHICAGO (WLS) --The son of a man shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is due in bond court Wednesday.
Felix Torres Jr. is being held on multiple felony gun charges. But the big question is, why did federal immigration agents show up at his home Monday to make the arrest?
Torres is a U.S. citizen. His father, whom ICE agents shot in the arm during the course of their operation, is a legal permanent resident. Chicago police were not involved in the raid.
That is the question both elected officials and community activists seek answers for. They called for an investigation into ICE's actions, which raised fears among the city's large immigrant population.
"We are here to protect our community from deportation, intimidation and abuse of power," said Rosa Reyes of Communities United.
"When you have U.S. citizens and legal residents having ICE agents burst into their house, everyone should be concerned about that," said Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward).
ICE said agents shot Felix Torres Sr. after being threatened with a weapon, which is something the family denies. He remains hospitalized.