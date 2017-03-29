NEWS

Son of man wounded in ICE shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges

The son of a man shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is due in bond court Wednesday. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Felix Torres Jr., the son of a man shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and a co-defendant pleaded not guilty to several felony gun charges in court Wednesday.

Torres, 23, is a U.S. citizen. He was arrested on Feb 24 around 10:25 p.m in the 2200-block of North Melvina Avenue. He was released on bond the next day.

Federal immigrant agents tried Monday to arrest someone in his home in the 6100-block of West Grand Avenue. Torres' father, 53-year-old Felix Torres Sr., was shot in the arm by those ICE agents during the course of their operation.

Torres Sr. is a legal permanent resident. Chicago police were not involved in the raid.

On Tuesday, elected officials and community activists called for an investigation into ICE's actions, which raised fears among the city's large immigrant population.

"Everybody should know that no matter what status they have in this country, they have rights. Everybody has rights in this country and they should know them. As well, every immigrant should know what their immigration and legal rights are," said Ruth Lopez, National Immigrant Justice Center.

"I am not against police enforcing the law. But I am totally against police officers in any branch not respecting the rights of the people. This is what has happened here," said Alderman Milly Santiago (31st Ward).

ICE said agents shot Torres Sr. after being threatened with a weapon, which is something the family denies. He remains hospitalized.
