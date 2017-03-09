Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has long called for tougher gun laws, and Thursday afternoon he takes that demand to Springfield.The police superintendent says this isn't an attack on legal gun owners. Instead, it's targeted at gang members who take advantage of gun laws.Superintendent Johnson will testify in Springfield, speaking in support of legislation that would direct judges to impose harsher sentences on repeat gun offenders.Judges would be able to use their own discretion, but they might have to explain their decision if they depart from the stiffer sentence.Last year, the city had its highest number of homicides in 20 years.Johnson believes this would be a tool to help bring those numbers down.The bill is supported by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the legislation has stalled for quite some time.The proposal would change the sentencing guidelines from three to 14 years to a range of seven to 14 years.Some lawmakers saying they want to pass this as soon as possible, because they fear this summer could be more deadly than ever.