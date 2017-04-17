NEWS

Suspect in custody after man fatally shot near CTA Red Line station

Police said an argument preceded a fatal shooting on the platform of the CTA?s Garfield Station. (WLS)

By and Will Jones
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near a CTA Red Line station on the South Side early Monday, Chicago police said.

Surveillance video showed the 33-year-old victim get into an argument with another man inside the Garfield Station on the Red Line in the 200-block of West Garfield Avenue at about 2:39 a.m., police said.

After a CTA employee told the men to leave, they complied and continued to argue as they left the station. Outside of the station, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head and chest, police said.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police said officers took the suspect into custody within a few minutes of the incident and a weapon has been recovered.

Red Line trains were not stopping at the Garfield Station while police investigated, but normal service was restored by 5 a.m.

CTA riders at the station Monday morning said they typically feel safe there.

"I usually do because sometimes there's police, they also have the dogs. Usually, everybody is coming and going to work," said commuter Niachole Moore.

"It's just hard to see anybody tragically shot on these streets," said commuter Adam Knox.

Chicago police said they would be increasing patrols at CTA stations.
