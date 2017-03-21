NEWS

Texas high school teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

Lockhart teacher charged with inappropriate relationship with a student.

LOCKHART, Texas --
The Lockhart Police Department said a female teacher at Lockhart High School has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

Police said Sarah Fowlkes, a high school science teacher, was "engaged in sexual contact" with a 17-year-old at the school.

According to Lockhart ISD, district officials were told of the report on Friday, March 10 and police immediately began an investigation.

RELATED: Aldine ISD teacher impregnated by student sentenced to 10 years in prison

According to a district press release, police determined that a male student had been in contact with Fowlkes in person and by message.

A warrant was issued for Fowlkes' arrest on Monday and authorities said she turned herself in.

Fowlkes had been with the Lockhart Independent School District since Oct. 2014.
