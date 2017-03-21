LOCKHART, Texas --The Lockhart Police Department said a female teacher at Lockhart High School has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a male student.
Police said Sarah Fowlkes, a high school science teacher, was "engaged in sexual contact" with a 17-year-old at the school.
According to Lockhart ISD, district officials were told of the report on Friday, March 10 and police immediately began an investigation.
According to a district press release, police determined that a male student had been in contact with Fowlkes in person and by message.
A warrant was issued for Fowlkes' arrest on Monday and authorities said she turned herself in.
Fowlkes had been with the Lockhart Independent School District since Oct. 2014.