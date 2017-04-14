Teen injured in South Loop shooting outside Burger King

A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while leaving a Burger King in the South Loop Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., officials said.The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment in good condition. Police said he was caught in the crossfire between people shooting from and at two cars in the 2300-block of South Michigan Avenue.The boy's mother said they were exiting the Burger King when two cars started shooting at each other. She said her son was grazed in the back and is expected to be ok.People who work nearby said they heard about 20 shots."To our surprise we heard a couple shots and I didn't quite make out what it was at first, but then I realized it had to be gunshots. It was like four or five shots and then a very fast serious of shots, maybe like seven, eight nine shots, all in a big flurry. ...It was then I realized that they're shooting right now the street. We were pretty shocked," said Jim, who works nearby.The shooting happened on a block of condos, stores, restaurants and even a car dealership.Police said the shots were fired during a verbal altercation between people in two cars. Area Central detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.