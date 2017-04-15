NEWS

Thousands gather in Loop to call on President Trump to release tax returns

President Trump talks about the attack in Syria during a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo) (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of protesters have gathered Saturday morning in the Loop to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

The protesters gathered at Daley Plaza around 11 a.m., carrying signs saying "$how me the money" and "Release your taxes" in front of a giant inflatable chicken in the likeness of the president. More than 10,00 people responded on Facebook saying they were attending Tax March Chicago.

After listening to speakers including Rev. Jesse Jackson and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-Chicago) began marching down Wacker Drive.

Normally, by the end of tax filing season, the sitting president publicly releases his tax return, but there is no sign President Trump plans to follow that tradition. Right now, there is no law requiring the president to share their returns.

The Chicago protest is joined by others around the nation.
Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumptaxesprotestChicagoLoop
