NEWS

Toby Keith to perform at Naperville Ribfest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Naperville Ribfest is coming back in June and it will be bigger and better than ever.

Country music star Toby Keith has signed on to perform on the main stage on the first night of the festival.

This is the 30th year for Ribfest. It takes place in Knoch Park from June 30 through July 3.

Over the past 29 years, Ribfest has helped raise more than $15 million for organizations that work to prevent and eliminate child abuse and domestic violence.

ABC7 is the media sponsor for Ribfest.
