CHICAGO (WLS) --Demonstrators opposed to Donald Trump and his policies gathered in Daley Plaza in Chicago's Loop Friday afternoon for a rally before an Inauguration Day march. Approximately 50,000 protesters are expected for the Women's March Chicago Saturday.
The crowd grew throughout the afternoon hours. Attendees said they will not be silent over the next four years.
Earlier in the day, students at the University of Illinois - Chicago made a political statement on campus.
"Just like everyone else on campus, I feel very against the new president-elect and just angry, and it's just one of the ways I can speak out and feel like I have a voice," said Paloma Esparza, UIC student.
This is not the first time UIC students have come out against Trump. In March 2016, the then-candidate was forced to cancel a campaign rally at the UIC Pavilion after thousands of protesters showed up. The campaign cited security concerns.
"We were glad to have been able to do that and we want to keep doing that. We want to keep empowering students. We want to keep empowering young people," said Julian Rojas, UIC student.
Some Chicago high school students walked out of class in protest. Crane High School freshman Daysha Del Valle led the efforts at her school while her mom stood and watched in the background.
"Of course this school is primarily minorities - black, Latino and Asian. We are inspiring them to walk out," she said.
"This sends a really big message to these young students, they are really waking up and they are not going to tolerate disrespect, especially from our president," said Anita Rico, parent.
The United Working Families political party organized what they're calling a "people's assembly" to figure out the plan for the next four years.
"We know folks are hungry for a space to connect with each other. People have a lot of anger at this incoming administration, a lot of fear, and this event today is to channel those feelings and move people in action together," said Amisha Patel, United Working Families.
Many different groups traveled downtown to participate in Friday's rally and march, and there is a large police presence as well. No issues have been seen or reported. Protesters began marching through downtown around 4:45 p.m.