TRAVEL

Union Station to undergo renovations
EMBED </>More News Videos

Every day, up to 130,000 people travel through Union Station and that's why Thursday?s announcement that the federal government will help Chicago is so critical. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Union Station is a bustling train hub in Chicago. Every day, up to 130,000 people travel through the station-that's the same amount as Midway Airport. And that's why Thursday's announcement that the federal government will help Chicago is so critical.

If you use Union Station, you know it's a challenge.

"It can be confusing, especially this part we're in," Danielle Kirincich, a Park Ridge resident, said.

One area is called the track level. It looks open now, but when you cram thousands of people here during rush hour, you need a little breathing room.

"I just think more space, yeah, you can read the signs but it's all pretty crammed, so it's hard to tell where to go," Kirincich said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has agreed to help Chicago seek up to $1 billion of federal funding to redevelop the station.

"Today's announcement is a pathway forward, a pathway to funding. And a pathway to get technical support from the United States Department of Transportation so we can move forward," Ray Lang, Amtrack senior director, said.

That announcement came Thursday, even though President-elect Donald Trump takes over next week.

"Yes, there is no way I can say you're going to do this, but he did put infrastructure and transportation at the top of his list," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

A developer will be selected during the spring. Changes will include redesigning the entire track level. Counters have already closed to give commuters more space. The platforms will be widened and signage will improve as well.

A secondary part of the plan is having more stores and businesses.

"When you have more retail, more business, more taxes and all that good stuff, I think it'll be a great idea. I'm all for it," Ira Solomon, a Metra commuter, said.

Union Station underwent a renovation back in 1991. Since then, however, ridership has doubled. So now that the agreement is in place, the focus will be on getting the funding in hand.
Related Topics:
newstravelWest Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Cavaliers players: Lack of practice contributing to recent slump
This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Woman plans to live in Chicago Pedway for one week
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
More travel
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Park District moves forward with plan for Tiger Woods golf course
Police officers get training on mental health issues
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
More News
Top Stories
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Civilian fatally shoots suspect who shot state trooper
I-Team: Vibrating Vehicle
Police officers get training on mental health issues
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Show More
Chicago Children's Theater finds home in former police district
Park District moves forward with plan for Tiger Woods golf course
GoFundMe for Facebook Live torture victim approaches $165K
Girl fights back when boy, 12, demands chicken nugget at gunpoint
Female crashes stolen car into 5 parked vehicles, Portage Park home
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
Chicago Children's Theater finds home in former police district
More Video