United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411

SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2017

A $400 voucher

An overnight hotel stay in Chicago

And later to entice passengers to volunteer, an $800 voucher

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2017

@btcdefender We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities. ^RD — United (@united) April 10, 2017

@USAnonymous Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave ^MD — United (@united) April 10, 2017

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Travelers scheduled for United Express Flight 3411 begin trickling through security at O'Hare International Airport for a 5:40 p.m. flight to Kentucky.: United announces Flight 3411 has been overbooked. Flight attendants seek volunteers to give up their seats to accommodate United employees who planned on flying on to Louisville. The company offers the following to would-be volunteers:When no one volunteers, the United manager boards the plane and announces passengers would be chosen at random to vacate their seats.: Passenger Tyler Bridges, husband of Audra D. Bridges, posts a video on Twitter showing a removed passenger who somehow managed to get back on the plane. He is seen with blood on his face, running up the center aisle of the plane.The unnamed passenger was removed again by police after expressing fears he might be harmed further, according to passengers on the plane.: Passenger Audra D. Bridges posts video on Facebook, adding further context to her husband's video. Her video shows an attempt by an officer to forcibly remove passengers from the plane.: Now an hour and a half past the scheduled time of departure, passenger Jayse D. Anspach, of Louisville, posts a video on Twitter showing the unknown passenger in Tyler Bridges' video being dragged off the plane by a Chicago Department of Aviation officer.The unidentified passenger's face is bloodied in the incident, and other passengers can be heard protesting his violent removal from the plane.: United Airlines Flight 3411 leaves O'Hare, 2 hours and 2 minutes later than scheduled.: United Airlines Flight 3411 arrives at Louisville International Airport two hours later than scheduled.: United Airlines issues the following statement to the media explaining what happened on Flight 3411:: A United Airlines employee begins directing complaints and inquiries for details about what happened to "authorities" via the company Twitter account, but is unclear about who media and customers should contact.: Re-citing an official United Airlines statement provided to the media, employees who manage the company Twitter account begin to tell its customers that the incident only escalated after a customer refused to leave the flight.: United CEO Oscar Munoz issues the following response to the media about what happened on United Express Flight 3411. It is also posted on Twitter, prompting an uproar from some social media users:: The Chicago Department of Aviation issues its own statement regarding the security officer involved in removing passengers from United Express Flight 3411: