USPS carrier throws package, then FedEx worker gently places it
POMONA, Calif. --
A man in Pomona was upset after a postal carrier was seen on surveillance video throwing a small package on his doorstep, but a surprise hero was also captured on footage.

Brian Mundy sent the video to our sister station in Los Angeles using #abc7eyewitness.

In it, you see the U.S. Postal Service carrier carelessly tossing the package.
Much to Mundy's surprise, moments later, a FedEx driver - wearing a reindeer hat - is seen gently putting down two packages. That driver even picks up the small box from the USPS carrier and gently puts it on top of the rest.
