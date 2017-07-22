NEWS

Dramatic video shows customer take on armed robber at Calif. Starbucks

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on an armed robber at a Northwest Fresno Starbucks. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on an armed robber at a Fresno, Calif. Starbucks.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Herndon and Golden State.

Investigators said the suspect, Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and a toy gun demanding money from a barista. That is when Cregg Jerri saw what was happening and hit Flores in the back with a metal chair. The two then began fighting on the ground, where Jerri was stabbed in the neck. Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.



During the fight, Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away and stab Flores several times before he ran away.

Officers later found Flores near a canal on Fruit and Ashlan where he admitted to the crime and was treated for his injuries before being taken into custody.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer called the brave customer a hero.

"It's not something we recommend. In this case, it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident but very well could have. But nonetheless, he's a hero - there's no question," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarmed robberysurveillance videostabbingcaught on cameraCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Congress strikes deal on bill to slap new sanctions on Russia
90 hospitalized during Conn. Chance the Rapper show
'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' actor John Heard dead at 71
More News
Top Stories
Rain adds to flooding woes in Algonquin
'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' actor John Heard dead at 71
3 wounded in shooting on I-55
Report: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador, per intel intercepts
10 shot in Chicago, 1 fatally, since Friday night
90 hospitalized during Conn. Chance the Rapper show
2 injured in extra-alarm fire in West Town
Mich. woman makes teddy bears from old police uniforms
Show More
Homeowners near Midway claim soundproof windows give off chemical odors
CPD officer shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood
Minneapolis police chief resigns following police-involved shooting
Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holding annual conference in August
More News
Top Video
Rain adds to flooding woes in Algonquin
Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holding annual conference in August
El Bandolero Band
Protecting your identity on vacation
More Video