Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on an armed robber at a Fresno, Calif. Starbucks.The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Herndon and Golden State.Investigators said the suspect, Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and a toy gun demanding money from a barista. That is when Cregg Jerri saw what was happening and hit Flores in the back with a metal chair. The two then began fighting on the ground, where Jerri was stabbed in the neck. Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.During the fight, Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away and stab Flores several times before he ran away.Officers later found Flores near a canal on Fruit and Ashlan where he admitted to the crime and was treated for his injuries before being taken into custody.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer called the brave customer a hero."It's not something we recommend. In this case, it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident but very well could have. But nonetheless, he's a hero - there's no question," he said.