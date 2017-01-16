  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

Video shows person shot by off-duty police sergeant in Albany Park
EMBED </>More News Videos

One person is wounded after an off-duty Chicago police sergeant fired his weapon Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person was wounded after an off-duty Chicago police sergeant fired his weapon Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

ABC7 obtained exclusive surveillance video of the shooting Monday.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the officer was with a group of people on the street in the 4600-block of North Kedzie when a confrontation started between the group and a passing dark-colored sedan, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.


The vehicle pulled into a McDonald's parking lot, drove around the drive-thru and returned to engage with the group, police said. A person in the vehicle brandished a weapon in the direction of the group and opened fire. That's when the off-duty sergeant in the group discharged his weapon at the armed person and the vehicle drove away.

Police said a man drove himself to a hospital a short time after the shooting. That person sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Police confirmed Monday morning that the wounded person was involved in the shooting with the off-duty officer. A gun was recovered after police searched the area around the hospital.

The off-duty sergeant was not injured and neither was anyone in his group. He works in the 19th District and was placed on 30-day administrative leave.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingChicagoAlbany Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Gov. Rauner, possible 2018 opponents attend MLK breakfast
At Least 33 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip the Inauguration
1,000 volunteer at Chicago school for MLK Day
Daycare owner gets 1 year in prison in connection with child's death
More News
Top Stories
Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series championship
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on the moon, dies at 82
Gov. Rauner, possible 2018 opponents attend MLK breakfast
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
Chicago first responders getting more mental health training
Daycare owner gets 1 year in prison in connection with child's death
Show More
Trump tweets MLK salute, meets with son
At Least 33 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip the Inauguration
1,000 volunteer at Chicago school for MLK Day
Police searching for man who robbed Palos Park Subway
Deadly 'Superbug' Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Gov. Rauner, possible 2018 opponents attend MLK breakfast
1,000 volunteer at Chicago school for MLK Day
Trump tweets MLK salute, meets with son
More Video