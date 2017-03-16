NEWS

WATCH: Bus driver rescues 5-year-old wandering alone, barefoot in Milwaukee

EMBED </>More News Videos

A bus driver who stopped to take a midnight break wound up finding and rescuing a 5-year-old boy wandering alone and barefoot in the cold. (WLS)

MILWAUKEE (WLS) --
A bus driver who stopped to take a midnight break wound up finding and rescuing a 5-year-old boy wandering in the cold alone and barefoot on the streets of Milwaukee.

"It was after midnight, so 'Am I really seeing what I'm seeing?'" driver Denise Wilson told WISN. "He came out of nowhere out of nowhere. I just happened to look over and heard him crying and he was just running up Center [Street]."

Surveillance video from Jan. 28 shared by the Milwaukee County Transit System shows Wilson walking off the bus empty-handed and returning with the boy in her arms.

Once on the bus, she gave the boy a coat and a snack after calling police.

"Are you OK?" she can be heard asking on the video. "Still a little cold?"

Milwaukee police said the driver kept the boy on her bus until officers arrived and investigated. They determined the boy had wandered away from home "by mistake."

Wilson, who has only been on the job for about six months, said she was inspired by her family and faith that night.

"I'm a child of God, and a lot of times we try to do what's right when we see something happening, and if we're there to help and have the ability or means to do it, that's what we're supposed to do, so I don't look at it as being a hero just being there to help," she told WISN.
Related Topics:
newsbus driverchild rescueu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn paid $56,200 by Russian firms in 2015, documents show
Senate Intelligence Committee finds 'no indications' of wiretapping, wider surveillance at Trump Tower
More News
Top Stories
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Show More
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
River North building evacuated due to high CO levels, CFD says
FBI searching for couple wanted in double murder
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
More News
Top Video
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
2 federal judges find new Trump travel ban discriminatory
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
NU fan who beat cancer heads to 1st-ever NCAA tourney game
More Video