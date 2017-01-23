NEWS

Woman found shot to death near Chicago school
A woman was found shot to deaht near a school on the West Side Monday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a woman was shot and killed near an elementary school in the Austin neighborhood early Monday morning.

The body was lying in a grassy area near the sidewalk just hours before school began at Spencer Technology Academy, police said.

Police said the woman was shot in the head in the 5000-block of West Maypole Avenue before 2:00 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was approximately 25 years old, but have not released her identity.

"I'm hoping that they do find out who did this. I'm also hoping that the city comes up with a plan to stop this violence. That's the main thing. It's happening everywhere every day," said school worker Dana Balark.

Police shut down the block to investigate the shooting and search for shell casings. No arrests have been made after the shooting.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
