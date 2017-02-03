Worker killed in Geneva Commons tower accident

The body of a maintenance worker on the carillon clock tower at Geneva Commons brought down by firefighters story 4pm pic.twitter.com/KiQKdJ0cnU — Ravi Baichwal (@BaichwalABC7) February 3, 2017

A construction worker was killed in an accident inside a tower at the Geneva Commons shopping center Friday afternoon.The Kane County Coroner is on the scene at 322 Commons Drive in west suburban Geneva.The worker has not been identified. No additional details have been released.