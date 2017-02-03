NEWS

Worker killed in Geneva Commons tower accident

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) --
A construction worker was killed in an accident inside a tower at the Geneva Commons shopping center Friday afternoon.

The Kane County Coroner is on the scene at 322 Commons Drive in west suburban Geneva.

The worker has not been identified. No additional details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newsconstruction accidentworker deathGeneva
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Toby Keith to perform at Naperville Ribfest
Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker in 'Terrorist in Nature' Incident Near Louvre in Paris
More News
Top Stories
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Ex-classmate charged in murder of missing NJ teen; body never found
Bowling Green massacre? Top Trump aide says she misspoke
Man told he was 'just fat' has 130-pound tumor removed
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory
Unidentified woman found unresponsive in Lakeview
Show More
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary
VIDEO: Deputy threatens man trying to file report
Beyonce, pregnant with twins, to perform at Grammys 2017
French leader: 'No doubt' that Louvre attack was terror
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos