Northwestern University student falls four stories from frat house

A Northwestern University student has been taken to the hospital after falling from the fourth floor of a fraternity house Monday afternoon.

Northwestern University spokesman Al Cubbage said the student fell from the fourth floor of the Pi Kappa Alpha house in the 2300 block of Sheridan Road. He was transported to Evanston Hospital in an unknown condition. Cubbage said the student's parents are with him at the hospital. Northwestern is not releasing the student's name at this time.

Northwestern University police are investigating.
