An off-duty Dolton police officer was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning, police said.The officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting and dressed in plain clothes. The officer has been identified as 55-year-old Detective Darryl Hope, who has been on the force for about 17 years.Detective Hope was shot in an exchange of gunfire at about 12:09 a.m. in the 7600-block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.Police said Hope was coming home from work, he was on his front porch when two armed men approached him. They had been concealing themselves in dark clothing near the entrance of his home.They ordered Hope to get off of his porch, then at some point shots were exchanged during the attempted robbery. Hope was shot three times.The Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins Jr. said the officer is in good condition."Our detective dropped his bag and sometime during the encounter, shots were exchanged and our detective was shot once in the arm, once in the abdomen and once in the leg. So at this point, he is in good spirits, but he is in a lot of pain. He is with his family," said Chief Collins.Police are looking for two offenders. One of them may be injured because shots were exchanged.Police believe this was a crime of opportunity.Area South police detectives are investigating and the Dolton Police Department is offering their assistance.