PETS & ANIMALS

Coyote sightings increase in Chicago suburbs as breeding season is underway

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video captured a coyote roaming around an Orland Park neighborhood where residents have reported multiple sightings. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
An increase in coyote sightings in the Chicago area has sparked concern among residents in neighborhoods where coyotes have showed up walking the streets and showing up on front porches.

The reason for the uptick? It is coyote breeding season.

Experts say people should not be afraid of coyotes, but they should not treat coyotes like domestic animals by feeding them or approaching them.

"Keep your distance, keep your dogs on a leash and typically most coyotes are not going to approach humans," said Lambrini Lukidis, of the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Orland Park residents report seeing these wild animals on a daily basis, and even captured them on surveillance cameras getting very close to their homes.

One resident said she refuses to let her two grandchildren out and play as a safety precaution.

"It's been at evening and at dusk, they kind of run through the yards here," said resident Greg Mulac.

Recently, Matt Byrdak, who said he hears them screeching every other night, encountered a packed of coyotes while walking his dog Foxy late at night

"There was two coyotes just standing there and I thought I saw a third just hanging around and I am praying that she better not go over there," said Byrdak.

The coyotes stayed away from Byrdak's dog, but another small dog was not so lucky.

In Northfield on Thursday, a coyote attacked a small cairn terrier with his owner in the yard. The attacked was captured on surveillance video.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotesOrland ParkNorthfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners
Zoo buys singer a hippopotamus for Christmas
VIDEO: Coyote attacks dog in Northfield
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Thousands in Illinois lose food stamps after computer system change
Woman, 20, seriously injured in South Loop carjacking
Six hospitalized after Lisle house fire
Man accused of fathering 9 children with stepdaughter
Dustin Fowler suing White Sox, Guaranteed Rate Field agency for serious knee injury
Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright charged in his 2010 murder
Word ban at CDC includes 'vulnerable,' 'fetus,' 'transgender'
More than 200 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean ship stricken with stomach virus
Show More
Some CTA workers get free parking in paid Blue Line lot
Car hits pedestrian, crashes into West Side Burger King
Police investigate shots fired outside Niles North HS after basketball game
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
More News
Top Video
Woman, 20, seriously injured in South Loop carjacking
Chicago police applicants taking entry exam Saturday
Giving back for Operation Cover Chicago
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video