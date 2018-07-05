PETS & ANIMALS

Kirk's dik-dik antelope born at Brookfield Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet the newest addition to the Brookfield Zoo! (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
BROOKFIELD, ill. (WLS) --
A Kirk's dik-dik - a small antelope found in Africa - is the newest addition to the Brookfield Zoo. The zoo announced Thursday that the baby antelope was born on June 4 weighing just 1.5 pounds.

Due to a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Kirk's dik-dik Species Survival Plan, the young dik-dik is being raised by animal care staff who are bottle-feeding the baby antelope four to five times a day.

The Kirk's dik-dik is one of the world's smallest species of antelopes. When members of the species are fully grown, they only weigh 12 to 14 pounds and measure 14-16 inches at the shoulder.

Currently, there are only 33 dik-dik antelopes in 15 accredited zoos in North America.

The young antelope only has outdoor access before the zoo opens. However, a pair of adult dik-diks can be seen during operating hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zoobaby animalsrare birthBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
California family says dog was killed in trainer's home
Video: Chimp's heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him
Scientists create 'test-tube rhino' in hopes of saving dying species
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
4 injured by lightning across Chicago area on 4th of July
Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms bring sudden downpours
Kirsten Corley, Chance the Rapper engaged
Cops, kids and community bond at Englewood baseball league's opening day
Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company
Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head
Study: Illinois is one of the strictest states on speeding
CDC: Illinois among top states for pediatric cancer diagnoses
Show More
Judge orders Brazilian boy, 10, to be released from detention, reunited with mother
Body pulled from Fox River in Elgin
Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection in Aurora
Man peels coconuts with his teeth
Man fatally shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park identified
More News