Soldier reunited with dog she rescued while deployed in Iraq

A soldier was reunited with the dog she cared for in Iraq.

TAMPA, Florida --
It was a heartwarming scene when a U.S. soldier was re-united with the dog she rescued in Iraq.

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Tracy McKithern rescued 'Erby' as a puppy last year when she was found abused and starving.

McKithern named her "Erby Kasima", Erby for the the largest city in Northern Iraq, Erbil. And Kasima, the Arabic name for "beauty and elegance."

When her deployment was ending, McKithern posted a picture of the dog to Facebook with the caption, "I wish I could take her home."

She got in touch with a rescue organization, Puppy Rescue Mission, which helped to raise money and make the necessary arrangements for Erby to leave Iraq.

Finally on Wednesday, the soldier was reunited with Erby at Tampa International Airport.

The puppy's mom was also rescued and care for by McKithern along with soldiers from Italian and German armies.

