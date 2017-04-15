LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe gives birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --After months of watching, April the Giraffe has given birth to a baby calf Saturday morning.
The calf's hooves began poking out early Saturday morning and the calf made its way out shortly before 9 a.m. Central Time.
A live camera feed showed the mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Veterinarians at Animal Adventure Park have been posting daily updates on their Facebook page. Her keepers reported Thursday that she appeared distracted and "out of it" while noting "significant bulging" in her belly.
#AnimalAdventurePark #AprilTheGiraffe pic.twitter.com/M8G1grxSsP— April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 15, 2017
Staff said that April's delivery was "perfect" and that everything went according to plan. They will release the calf's gender once it is known.
Earlier this week, the park said they do not expect any more physical changes, but will watch for changes in April's activity.
The park said April had quite an appetite last week after a few days of picking at grain and hay. The park said that other parks have told them that sometimes the mothers will feast just before the birth.
April's fans can even sign up for text alerts on her progress through the park now.
RELATED: 5 fun facts about giraffes!
April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.
April was pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she gave birth, her calf's front hooves came out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will stand about 6 feet tall.
April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6 to 10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things - fighting and the unmentionable."
So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.
Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!
WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE: